INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE OF THE DAY (September 3, 2018)
September 3, 2018
You have to wait and see how things play out. Sometimes a decision you might consider a regret or failure in the present can turn out to be the catalyst for something extraordinary in the end. Some of life’s wildest journeys begin with a wrong turn.
~ Beau Taplin
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2018-09-03