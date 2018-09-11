INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE OF THE DAY (September 11, 2018)
September 11, 2018
Stop the worrying – everything will work out fine for you. If there is something in your life you don’t want, stop worrying about it and stop talking about it. The energy you put into it keeps it alive. Withdraw your energy and it goes away. When you let go of things, they let go of you.
– Spiritual Awakening
