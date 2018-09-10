INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE OF THE DAY (September 10, 2018)
September 10, 2018
It takes balance to be both soft and strong, to learn how to deal with situations that are unjust with intelligence rather than anger… But remember, two wrongs will never equal right. Remain soft in your heart and strong in yourself and you will always be a benefit to yourself and others.
– Spiritual Awakening
