INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE OF THE DAY (July 31, 2017)
July 31, 2018
You can’t really begin to appreciate life until it has knocked you down a few times. You can’t really begin to appreciate love until your heart has been broken. You can’t really begin to appreciate happiness until you’ve known sadness. You have to struggle up the mountainside to appreciate the breathtaking view at the mountaintop.
– Spiritual Awakening
