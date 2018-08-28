INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE OF THE DAY (August 28, 2018)
August 28, 2018
Learn to make the most of life. Lose no happy day – time can never bring back what was swept away. Leave no tender word unsaid; stay happy while life lasts. Take it easy and be happy. Let no one disturb the peace that’s in your heart.
– Spiritual Awakening
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2018-08-28