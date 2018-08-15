INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE OF THE DAY (August 15, 2018)
August 15, 2018
Release the need to replay a negative situation over and over again in your mind. Don’t become a hostage to your past by always reviewing and reliving your mistakes. Don’t remind yourself of what should have, could have or would of been. Release it and let it go. Move on.
– Spiritual Awakening
