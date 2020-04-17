Information request for potential departures from the Turks and Caicos Islands

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Turks and Caicos Islands Ministry of Tourism and Tourist Board continues to partner with the Ministry of Health as we mitigate COVID-19 in our islands.

The Ministry and Tourist Board, with the consent of the Ministry of Health and Turks and Caicos Islands Government are working closely with Provo Air Center and Blue Heron Aviation to facilitate airlift out of the islands for any non –residents, work permit holders, temporary visitors, currently in the Islands and who wish to leave.

Kindly note that you should contact any of the following agencies for potential flight details.

Provo Air Center: [email protected] or

Blue Heron Aviation: [email protected]

Please have the following information handy.

Name

Number of persons in your traveling party

Contact information

Country of origin/destination

The above request is extended to citizens of all countries including (but not limited to) the United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom and Caribbean nations.

Please note that during the operation of any flights all Public Health Protocols relating to COVID 19 will be strictly enforced.