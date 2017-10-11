Industrial impasse between NWU and Ferrands Food Products

(PRESS RELEASE) – An industrial row is brewing between the Management of Ferrands Food Products and the National Workers Union (NWU).

The industrial impasse is centred on the company’s decision to terminate the services of a worker. Some information was placed on Face Book which the employee said he knows nothing about.

At a scheduled hearing, the employee made it abundantly clear that he knew nothing about the information on Face Book.

The NWU said that no evidence was provided by the Company and so the employee should not be fired without evidence.