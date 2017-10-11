Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

Industrial impasse between NWU and Ferrands Food Products

By NWU
October 11, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – An industrial row is brewing between the Management of Ferrands Food Products and the National Workers Union (NWU).

The industrial impasse is centred on the company’s decision to terminate the services of a worker. Some information was placed on Face Book which the employee said he knows nothing about.

At a scheduled hearing, the employee made it abundantly clear that he knew nothing about the information on Face Book.

The NWU said that no evidence was provided by the Company and so the employee should not be fired without evidence.

One comment

  1. John
    October 11, 2017 at 5:01 PM

    If this is a press release it was so poorly written. It fails to clearly explain the reason the employee was terminated. Reporters and comms people need to get better training before subjecting the public to mediocre releases such as this one.

    Reply

