Indiana woman accused of serving lover’s remains at barbecue

(FOX NEWS) – An Indiana woman who injected her husband with a lethal dose of heroin before smothering him with a pillow may be responsible for nine other deaths — and is suspected of serving her lover’s remains to unsuspecting neighbors at a barbecue.

Kelly M. Cochran, 34, was sentenced to 65 years in prison last month after admitting to killing her husband, Jason Cochran. But she was already serving a life sentence for killing and dismembering another lover, Chris Regan, who vanished in 2014, Indy Star reported.

An upcoming documentary called “Dead North,” set to air on May 28 and 29 on Investigation Discovery, probes other possible murders that may be linked to Cochran. Cochran’s family told investigators she may have killed as many as nine people and buried their bodies throughout the Midwest.

Her friends and family also told investigators the stomach-churning tale of how Cochran allegedly served Regan’s remains to her neighbors at a barbecue.

Iron River Police Chief Laura Frizzo, who investigated Regan’s disappearance, said she met Cochran and her husband during the probe, court documents stated. The investigator learned Cochran was having an affair with Regan but the case went cold until Jason Cochran died in February 2016 of a suspected overdose. Later on, investigators found he was murdered by his wife.

Cochran admitted she and her husband lured Regan inside their home, shot him and dismembered him, before dumping his remains in the woods. Cochran said she and her husband made a “pact” to “kill off anyone involved in their extramarital affairs.”

But Cochran said she was angry at her husband and killed him as revenge for murdering Regan, court documents stated. She was sentenced to life in prison in May 2017 for Regan’s murder and sentenced on April 18 for her husband’s slaying.

Investigation Discovery said in a statement that Cochran’s brother told investigators he feared his sister was a serial killer and neighbors said they believed they were served human remains at the barbecue.

“The toll of this case on Frizzo’s career (is) significant. Despite disagreements with the Iron River City Manager regarding her ‘bullheaded’ investigation style, Frizzo remains adamant that the case isn’t closed,” the news release stated. “The City Manager relieves Frizzo of her duties just as Kelly admits to having other ‘friends’ buried in Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and Minnesota; however, the identities and specific locations of these bodies remain a mystery to this day.”