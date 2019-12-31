Indiana mom arrested after son found inside running washing machine

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) – An Indiana woman who claimed she found her 5-year-old son inside a running washing machine has been arrested, according to reports.

Heather Oliver, 30, of Elwood, was charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury for the Aug. 16 incident that left the boy with several bruises and scratches, according to court documents obtained by the Indianapolis Star.

Oliver told police she believed she saw the boy in bed when she went to get a glass of milk, but then overheard the family’s washing machine filling with water, prompting her to go check it out, according to the report.

She said she then stopped the appliance from running and “yanked” her son out of the appliance, causing him to vomit, court documents show.

But instead of calling cops, Oliver told the boy’s father, WXIN reports.

When he returned home, the 5-year-old’s dad found Oliver holding the boy. The youngster proceeded to throw up twice after being patted on his back, the station reports.

The dad then drove the boy to a hospital.

Nurses there told investigators that he was slipping in and out of consciousness. The boy was also found to be “somewhat dry with wet underwear,” a probable cause affidavit reads, per the Star.

Oliver told police she was unsure how to operate the washing machine, insisting that her boyfriend did the laundry due to a medical condition that prevented her from lifting heavy objects.

Officers found no signs of a struggle during a search of the family’s home. There was also no milk in the refrigerator or glass containing milk as Oliver described, court documents show.

Police also tested the washing machine and received an error message when they tried to operate the appliance with its lid open, WXIN reports.

The appliance would not have filled with water while its lid was open, a rep for the washing machine’s manufacturer told police.

The boy did not have much to say about the incident days later, but told police during an interview that Oliver is “not nice,” according to the report.

Oliver does not yell or use corporal punishment on the boy, both he and the boy’s father told investigators.

Oliver, who has been released on bond following her initial court appearance, was charged after doctors ruled that the boy’s injuries were “highly suspicious for non-accidental trauma,” WXIN reports.

