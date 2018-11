India defeat West Indies by six wickets – 3rd T20I

Share This On:

(CMC) – India defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here Sunday to clinch the series 3-0.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 181 for three off 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 53 not out, Darren Bravo 43 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 26, Shai Hope 24; Yuzvendra Chahal 2-28).

INDIA 182 for four off 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 92, Rishabh Pant 58; Keemo Paul 2-32).