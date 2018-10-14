India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch series

Share This On:

(CMC) – West Indies suffered a meek second innings collapse to slump to a 10-wicket defeat to India inside three days, in the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here Sunday.

Trailing by 56 runs on first innings after bowling India out for 367 in their first innings, West Indies crumbled for 127 in their second innings with speedster Umesh Yadav claiming four for 45 to end with career-best match figures of 133.

Sunil Ambris top-scored with 38 and Shai Hope got 28 but West Indies never recovered after losing both openers without scoring and stumbling to six for two in the fourth over.

Left with a target of 72, India easily completed victory late in the day with openers Prithvi Shaw and Lokesh Rahul ending on 33 not out.

Captain Jason Holder had earlier finished with five for 56 as India, resuming on 308 for four, lost their last six wickets for 59 runs.

West Indies lost the opening Test in Rajkot last week by an innings and 272 runs, also in three days.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 311 (Roston Chase 106, Jason Holder 52, Shai Hope 36, Shane Dowrich 30, Kieran Powell 22; Umesh Yadav 6-88, Kuldeep Yadav 3-85) and 127 (Sunil Ambris 38, Shai Hope 28; Umesh Yadav 4-45, Ravi Jadeja 3-12, Ravi Ashwin 2-24)

INDIA 367 (Rishabh Pant 90, Ajinkya Rahane 80, Prithvi Shaw 70, Virat Kohli 45, Ravi Ashwin 35; Jason Holder 5-56, Shannon Gabriel 3-107, Jomel Warrican 2-84) and 75 without loss (Prithvi Shaw 33 not out, Lokesh Rahul 33 not out)