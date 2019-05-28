Independence Sports Fun Day a success: organisers

Share This On:

Pin +1 6 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Scores of Saint Lucians turned up at the outdoor multi-purpose court near the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort on Sunday, May 26 for a Sports Fun Day with a difference.

The event was part of activities for the celebration of the island’s 40th independence anniversary and was organized by the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, in collaboration with the 40th Anniversary Independence Committee.

The sporting activities on the day included basketball, volleyball and netball, featuring players 40 and over. Several former national players, as well as popular local personalities, turned out for the event.

Present too was Chairperson of the Independence 40 Committee, Jeannine Giraudy-Mcintyre, who said that she was happy to see the excitement generated by the event.

“We were very happy with the participation in this activity, which is in keeping with the theme for Independence, ‘All in our journey, our future’. It was good to see a wide cross-section of sports enthusiasts and also the children coming to enjoy what was on offer at this wonderful event in the south,” she said.

The activity included a supervised play area, equipped with a bouncing castle and trampoline for the kids.

Winning teams and participants were rewarded at the end, with medals and trophies.

( 0 ) ( 0 )