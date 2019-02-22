Independence pools finals set

Share This On:

(SNO) — The tournament final of the annual Cue Sports Saint Lucia Inc Independence 8-Ball Championship is set for this Saturday, February 23 at the Vide Bouteille Cultural Club in La Clery, from 5 p.m.

The last places in this third iteration of the competition were booked last weekend, when the seventh and eighth qualifying rounds were staged. The seventh qualifier was held at BH Bar in Dennery and the eighth at People’s Pub in Vieux Fort.

On Friday, February 15 at BH, Boniface Evans of Dennery qualified in first place, winning 2-0 over Mille Sammy of Desruisseaux in the final match.

Meanwhile, Gibson Felix of Vieux Fort qualified in first place on Saturday, winning 2-1 over Rolith Moris of Vieux Fort.

The series is sponsored by Sean Wrecker & Garage Service, Gemini Impressions, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and participating venues.