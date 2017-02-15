Independence 38 Ecumenical Service in New York set for February

PRESS RELEASE – To celebrate the thirty-eighth anniversary of Saint Lucia’s independence, the Consulate General of Saint Lucia, in collaboration with the Saint Lucia House Foundation, invites all Saint Lucians and friends of Saint Lucia to an Independence 38 Ecumenical Service, to be held on Sunday, February 19, 2017, 1:30 PM.
The service will take place at the Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 2530 Church Avenue (between Bedford and Rogers Avenues) in Brooklyn, New York.
The Independence 38 Ecumenical Service will focus on the theme this year’s celebration, “I am Saint Lucia.” H.E. Mr. Cosmos Richardson, Saint Lucia’s newly appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations, will lead an extensive roster of dignitaries, musical groups, performers, and representatives from numerous Saint Lucian organizations, all gathered to give thanks for the countless blessings that have been bestowed upon Saint Lucia. Ambassador Richardson will address the Saint Lucian community in New York for the first time since his appointment as UN ambassador.
Saint Lucia’s Children of Culture and the Saint Lucia Folklore Organization will be among those making presentations while prayers will be offered by clergy representing various churches in the area. Members of the public should arrive to be seated by 1:15 PM.
Following the Independence 38 Ecumenical Service will be a reception at the Saint Lucia House, 438 E 49 Street in Brooklyn.
Saint Lucians and friends of Saint Lucia are encouraged to participate in this and all our other planned Independence 38 activities. For more information, please contact the Consulate General of Saint Lucia in New York, at (212) 697.9360, ext. 203, or via e-mail, at sluconsulateny@govt.lc.