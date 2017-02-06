Independence 38 activities continue in New York

PRESS RELEASE – The Consulate General of Saint Lucia in New York is pleased to announce that last weekend’s Gospel Festival celebrating Saint Lucia’s thirty-eighth anniversary of independence was a resounding success.
The event, which was attended by scores of our fellow citizens, featured a number of Saint Lucian gospel entertainers, church groups, praise dancers, and cultural organizations. The consulate extends sincere appreciation to all who contributed to the Gospel Festival’s tremendous success.
The next activity on the Independence 38 Calendar is the Saint Lucian marketplace, to be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, from 6:00 PM. It will take place at the Saint Lucia House, 438 East 49th Street, in Brooklyn. Admission to this event is free.
The Saint Lucian marketplace, the first-ever event of its type, is designed to give Saint Lucian entrepreneurs of the Diaspora an opportunity to showcase and sell their products and services. The Consulate General of Saint Lucia in New York encourages all Saint Lucians in the tri-state area to participate, and help strengthen bonds within our community.
For more details regarding upcoming Independence 38 activities, please contact the consulate, at 212.697.9360, ext. 203, or via e-mail, at sluconsulateny@govt.lc.