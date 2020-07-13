“Incredible win” — Sandals boss congratulates West Indies

Sandals Chairman Butch Stewart (left) described the winning performance of the West Indies senior men's team against England as "incredible".
Sandals Chairman Butch Stewart (left) describes the winning performance of the West Indies senior men’s team against England as “incredible”.

(PRESS RELEASE) — Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the principal partner of Cricket West Indies (CWI), offers its heartiest congratulations to the West Indies senior team on its historic victory in the first #raiseyourbat Test match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

SRI wants to join the entire Caribbean in applauding the efforts of Captain Jason Holder and his squad and to recognize the outstanding performance of not only Mr. Holder, who captured 6 wickets for 42 runs in the first innings, but also Man of the Match Shannon Gabriel who finished with match figures of 9 wickets for 137 runs, Jermain Blackwood for his match-winning knock of 95, as well as Kraigg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich for their first-innings half-centuries that laid the foundation for the win.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Roston Chase of the West Indies celebrates with Shane Dowrich after dismissing Rory Burns of England during day four of the 1st #RaiseTheBat Test match at The Ageas Bowl on July 11, 2020 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB)

The win gives West Indies a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, and while we know much work lies ahead, it is the perfect start in defending the Wisden Trophy, which the West Indies won when England toured the Caribbean in 2019.

Chairman of Sandals Resorts International the Hon. Mr. Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart OJ, CD, Hon. LLD noted that the win was welcome news for the region.

“This incredible win could not have come at a more appropriate time and is a ray of sunshine at a time when the islands of the Caribbean have so much to deal with. We have been supporting West Indies cricket as far back as 1994, and we have enjoyed great success.

“We are extremely proud to have renewed that bond once more as the principal partner of the CWI, and we could not be more proud of our captain Jason Holder, Coach Phil Simmons, and all of the talented players who are representing the region. The teamwork and fighting spirit they have displayed is par excellence, and we wish them all the best as they seek to repeat their success in the second Test Match. We also wish to commend the team and staff for their courage, alongside their English counterparts, for paving the way for the resumption of international cricket,” Stewart said.

Man of the Match Shannon Gabriel who finished with match figures of 9 wickets for 137 runs.

The game, which was held in a bio-secure environment at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl, was the first international match to have taken place in several months after the ICC’s schedule had to be put on hold in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, renowned commentator and West Indies great Michael Holding noted that because the eyes of the world were on this match, it may very well have been the most-watched Test match in recent history.

The second test begins on Thursday, July 16 in Manchester.

