(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Inaugural Gros Islet Lilèt Awards is an exciting, new initiative of the Parliamentary Representative.

The Awards ceremony will take place on 25 August 2018 and will be hosted by the Gros-Islet District Awards Committee in collaboration with the Gros-Islet Constituency Office.

Residents of the Constituency of Gros Islet will be awarded Medals of Recognition for excellence and long service in various disciplines. It will be a celebration of excellence!

The Gros Islet Lilèt Awards committee seeks to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of residents and to continue to motivate residents to strive for high standards of personal and community development. The committee’s mandate is to encourage and reward the successes that come from hard work and perseverance.

The objective of this celebration is:

• To pay homage to the residents who have excelled in the various award categories; and

• Create a motivator for residents in Gros islet to excel in all endeavours.