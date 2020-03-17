Don't Miss
Improvements in waste management

By Anicia Antoine, GIS
March 17, 2020

(GIS) – The Department of Sustainable Development in collaboration with the Basel Convention Regional Center for the Caribbean (BCRCC), and the Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority recently hosted a workshop on the Reduction of Emissions/Hazardous Waste Management.

The objective of the workshop is to equip stakeholders across the various levels of the sector with the requisite skills to foster an enabling environment for overall improvement of waste management.

Rachel Ramsez, Project Execution Officer at Basel Convention Regional Center for the Caribbean, said the activity forms a part of an overarching project which deals with the development and implementation of a management mechanism for POPs in the Caribbean.

“POPs are basically a group of chemicals. We’re working with each of the countries on how they can better manage the situation surrounding those chemicals,” she said.

Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Gale Rigobert said the BCRCC continues to provide excellent support to Saint Lucia in addressing its obligations under the various multilateral investment environmental agreements that address chemicals and hazardous waste.

“Saint Lucia is a signatory to the Basel Convention, a multilateral environmental agreement established to protect human health and the environment against the adverse effects of hazardous wastes. The convention, by design, works to reduce the movement of hazardous waste between nations and specifically to prevent the transfer of hazardous waste from developed to less developed countries. As a signatory to this convention, we take our responsibility very seriously.”

Dr. Rigobert explained that the project addresses the improvement of waste management practices and management of landfills, through capacity building.

“It is expected that by the end of the program the following would be achieved: firstly, the awareness of Best International Practices related to solid waste management and in particular hazardous waste management; secondly, that POPs emissions from the landfill will be defined; and thirdly, that competencies of landfill operations staff with respect to operations and health and safety measures will be enhanced.”

The workshop was delivered in three modules over a four-day period.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

