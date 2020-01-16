Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Imports from the OECS, Haiti and Belize to attract zero percent tariff rate

By Anicia Antoine, GIS
January 16, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

(GIS) – A decision by CARICOM is set to benefit less developed countries (LDCs) of CARICOM including Saint Lucia.

Under Article 164, manufacturers among the LDCs now have the advantage of producing certain products at a cheaper rate, as compared to those from More Developed Countries (MDCs). The Article came into effect on January 1, after the Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs officially implemented the CARICOM-wide initiative. The initiative seeks to enable the growth and development of the Less Developed Countries of CARICOM by promoting industrial development.

The regime covers 14 product groups across 39 tariff lines and provides tariff protection to most of the products on the list for a period of 10 years. The tariff rates on selected items from More Developed Countries coming to Less Developed Countries will be adjusted upwards. Saint Lucia, which is currently producing 17 out of the 39 product groups, is amongst the benefitting LDCs that are required to suspend the original treaty agreement and apply the approved rates on classified goods from CARICOM MDCs and goods from outside the region, until December 2028 (Tariff rates on curry powder and pasta expire on December 2023). Imports of the selected items from CARICOM LDCs which include countries of the OECS, Haiti and Belize, benefit from community origin treatment and attract a tariff rate of zero percent.

Dr Thomas Samuel, Director of International Trade at the Ministry of Commerce, said during this period, various interventions will be undertaken to enhance capacity and develop the skillset and standards of the businesses in LDC’s to increase their competitiveness. He added that the current regime being implemented across the OECS creates employment, promotes foreign exchange and makes the Saint Lucian economy more resilient.

Executive Director of the Saint Lucia Manufacturers Association, Paula James, has welcomed the move. She said these interventions will make it even easier for local manufacturers to compete internationally.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

More Finance/Business Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.