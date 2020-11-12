Importers of price controlled goods encouraged to email calculations to Consumer Affairs Department

By Ministry of Commerce

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Consumer Affairs Department of the Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs reassures our customers of our commitment to serve them during this difficult time.

In an effort to protect our customers and employees, Importers of Price Controlled Goods are encouraged to continue emailing price calculation sheets to [email protected]

Consumer complaints can be lodged via WhatsApp numbers 484-8716/ 285-5095/485-6335 or using the email address [email protected]

Consumers are encouraged to contact us via email or telephone before visiting the office. This will ensure that the time spent in the office is kept to a minimum.

It is mandatory that all customers visiting the department, sanitize their hands upon entering, wear a face mask, maintain a six feet distance and undertake the compulsory temperature check.

The Consumer Affairs Department reminds consumers that although our work environment has changed, our commitment to our consumers and suppliers remain the same.

