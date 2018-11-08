Don't Miss
NO SURPRISE: Over 700,000 unique visitors per month for the past two months. TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

IMPASSE: Labour Minister to meet management of St. James’s Club and NWU

By NWU
November 8, 2018

 Share This On:

Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

King

(PRESS RELEASE) — Hon. Stephenson King, Minister for Labour has informed the National Workers Union (NWU) that he will meet the Management of St. James’s Club Morgan Bay and the National Workers Union on Wednesday November 14, 2018 at Mediation Level.

The NWU is looking forward to the meeting to deal with an industrial impasse between the parties that was exhausted at conciliation level.

The NWU is of the opinion that the Minister will have put more time into the process so as to reach an amicable settlement between the parties.

The NWU is of the hope that all will be done so that the hotel workers could receive an increase and back pay before Christmas 2018.

(1)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.