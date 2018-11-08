IMPASSE: Labour Minister to meet management of St. James’s Club and NWU

(PRESS RELEASE) — Hon. Stephenson King, Minister for Labour has informed the National Workers Union (NWU) that he will meet the Management of St. James’s Club Morgan Bay and the National Workers Union on Wednesday November 14, 2018 at Mediation Level.

The NWU is looking forward to the meeting to deal with an industrial impasse between the parties that was exhausted at conciliation level.

The NWU is of the opinion that the Minister will have put more time into the process so as to reach an amicable settlement between the parties.

The NWU is of the hope that all will be done so that the hotel workers could receive an increase and back pay before Christmas 2018.