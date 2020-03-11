Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

IMF warns of ‘moderate’ growth in some Eastern Caribbean States

By Jamaica Star
March 11, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares

(JAMAICA STAR) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says notwithstanding the improved economic growth performance and public debt reduction in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), the growth is expected to be “moderate going forward”.

The ECCU groups the islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts-Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla.

In January, an IMF delegation concluded the 2019 discussion on the common policies of the ECCU and warned that growth would be affected as the cyclical momentum normalises and Citizenship by Investment (CBI) inflows ease.

“These trends would also contribute to wider fiscal deficits, ending the downward drift in public debt dynamics. Meeting the regional 60 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) debt benchmark by 2030 will be challenging for most ECCU countries. The outlook is clouded by downside risks, including a possible intensification of natural disasters and financial sector weaknesses. Larger well-managed CBI flows may be a source of an upside risk,” the IMF delegation said then.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.