IMF makes US$50b available to help address coronavirus

Share This On:
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support to deal with the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Of this amount US$10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the IMF’s Rapid Credit Facility.
The announcement was made a short while ago by IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva at Joint Press Conference with World Bank Group President David Malpass.
(0)(0)
More International News Stories
- 98-year-old Chinese woman cured of coronavirus in Wuhan March 3, 2020