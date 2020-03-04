Don't Miss
IMF makes US$50b available to help address coronavirus

By Jamaica Observer
March 4, 2020

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support to deal with the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of this amount US$10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the IMF’s Rapid Credit Facility.

The announcement was made a short while ago by IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva at Joint Press Conference with World Bank Group President David Malpass.

