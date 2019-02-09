IMF deputy managing director to visit Grenada and Dominica

Share This On:

WASHINGTON, Feb 8, CMC – The Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Tao Zhang, is to visit Grenada and Dominica next week.

Zhang will visit the two Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries between February 11-15, according to the director of the IMF Communication Department, Gerry Rice.

Rice did not give exact details of the visit to the two islands, but he told reporters that. Zhang will be visiting areas affected by the hurricane and looking at the progress made in the wake of that natural disaster, and meet with high-level officials.

In September 2017, Dominica was devastated by Hurricane Maria that killed at least 30 people.

The hurricane packing winds in excess of 160 miles per hour slammed into the Caribbean island as it made its way through the Lesser Antilles, leaving another 30 missing and damage estimated at millions of dollars.

Since then, the island has received assistance from various countries and organisations as it seeks to rebuild as the world’s first global resilient country.