ILO to continue dialogue on the future of work in the Caribbean

(ILO NEWS) – In the lead up to the 19th American Regional Meeting the ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean will hold a Subregional tripartite Meeting in Panama City on 1 October 2018 to discuss the future of work in the Caribbean.

The Meeting entitled “Key selected topics for the future of work in the Caribbean” will bring together high level officials from across the sub-region to discuss the specific challenges confronting the region.

The event will focus on current developments and how countries can develop a proactive approach in designing strategies that would respond to the changing world of work – with particular focus on youth unemployment, building resilient societies and social partnerships in the Caribbean region.

The ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, will address the Opening Ceremony along with the Hon. Luis Ernesto Carles Rudy, Minister of Labor and Labor Development, Panama. The Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), Mr. José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, will also be in attendance.

The launch of the report on Women in Business in the Caribbean will take place during the final session of the Meeting. The report follows the success of the ILO Global report on “Women in Business and Management: Gaining Momentum.”