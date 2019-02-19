Ideal Bakery manager passes away from respiratory illness, memorial in St. Lucia planned

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(SNO) — The family of Rishianan Beharry, better known as Vishan, is planning a memorial service in Saint Lucia for the Ideal Bakery manager who passed away at a Trinidad and Tobago hospital on February 11, 2019. He was 30 years old.

Vishan was cremated in the twin-island republic on Friday, Feb. 15, however, relatives will hold a special service for him in St. Lucia where he has many friends, according to his sister, Beana Beharry.

She told St. Lucia News Online that her only sibling, who moved to St. Lucia from Guyana at 13, was well known and loved by many on the island, therefore it would be fitting to have a memorial service so people can show their final respects.

Vishan attended Corinth Secondary and was a past employee of Ti Kaye Resort and Spa.

His sister revealed that her brother, who was a diabetic, died as a result of complications from pneumonia. She said he fell ill in October-November 2018 and his symptoms worsened by January — this, despite having done a number of tests, which reportedly came out okay, and consulting with two doctors between October and January.

Beana, who has been living in the British Virgin Islands for the past two years, noted that she was in St. Lucia –to give birth — when Vishan became ill.

“In late October he actually went for a doctor checkup, and he did all his tests because he wasn’t feeling well from then,” she told our newsroom. “He was having a cough, his body was paining him, and he felt really tired… He thought it was just regular cold symptoms or not having enough rest so he just took regular tablets and stayed at home.”

Things took a turn for the worse in the beginning of the new year. Beana said her brother visited a doctor in the north who realised that “something is wrong with his lungs”. She said the doctor expressed grave concern, and was in communication with their mother, in getting him to VH when his condition took a turn for the worse the following day.

Beana said it was at VH that the family confirmed that Vishan developed pneumonia. The sister recounted that the doctor at VH provided good care, as her brother showed some improvement. However, she now firmly believes he was sent home too early.

“… In early January, when he realised that he wasn’t feeling himself, he went back for a second checkup, because the first checkup in late October-November time, nothing was wrong then. The doctor said he was good, he actually went and see a doctor (in the north) and got a checkup done, but nothing was said. So, in January when he realised he couldn’t even stand or he couldn’t even breathe, that’s when he was checked into Victoria Hospital (VH).”

“When he went into Victoria Hospital that is when they realised the lungs had fluid, because the symptoms he was having were pneumonia symptoms which were not properly looked after. But now he went into VH and VH now knew his lungs had water, they puncture a hole and they drained the water. However after they drained the water, they sent him home too quickly because his body was not a 100 percent when he left. They drained the water and in two days time he was discharged, and the following the day he had to go rush back straight to the hospital because he couldn’t breathe. After the lungs was filled of liquid they drained it, so one of the lungs was collapsed and only one was functioning, which was not enough for him.”

The family had to move him to Tapion quickly.

“So we rushed him back to Tapion Hospital and then Tapion kept him. They ran their tests, they said the fluid was accumulating again and they could not have done anything for him because the operation that had to happen, they could not have performed it, so we fought to get him out of St. Lucia to Trinidad, but as much as we fought with Tapion, they kept saying that everything takes time, we need to give him/them time, they cannot just give us a release letter.”

According to the sister, Tapion Hospital had recommended sending Vishan back to VH to avoid the expensive daily charges. However, she said Vishan was angry and anxious, like everyone else, to leave Tapion for Trinidad as soon as possible — but that took some time.

“We arrived in Trinidad on Friday the 8th. and instantly, the Trinidad doctors, they started working on him. On Saturday he was a little stabilised but he needed to go into an operation to maybe remove the rest of the liquid or take half of the lungs out, because that half of the lungs apparently was severely damaged already because of the pneumonia. And then Sunday (Feb. 10) morning he started to go into a cardiac arrest, and the first cardiac [arrest] he actually passed out and the doctors were able to bring him back. However they could not have operated on him because his blood count was very low at that point. On Monday morning (Feb. 11) he went back into cardiac arrest, and they tried more than once to revive him but based on the lungs not functioning, the heart give away and that was his last breath,” she explained.

Despite staring death in the face, Beana said her brother was confident that he would beat the odds. Vishan was passionate in whatever he did, to the end, she said.

Beana said something went wrong during her brother’s illness. She believes he could have been alive had he gotten the proper diagnosis and treatment from the beginning, or at least stayed at VH a while longer.

“During all this time he stayed strong, he had a lot of confidence,” she said.

“He felt he was gonna make it through and you know he really fought for his last breath. It’s a pity he did not pull through. And he was very passionate about cooking and baking. He really, really enjoyed doing those stuff. Dancing was one of his favorite things. He really knew how to enjoy himself at a party. He really, really knew how to do it.”

She said Vishan, who was not married or had any children, had wished to be cremated — according to his Hindu religion — and buried specifically in Trinidad and Tobago where many of his relatives currently reside.

A date for the memorial in Saint Lucia is to be announced soon. Meantime, scores of persons have been pouring out tributes for Vishan on social media.

ABOUT PNEUMONIA (sources: Mayo Clinic/Wikipedia)

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs. The air sacs may fill with fluid or pus (purulent material), causing cough with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing. A variety of organisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi, can cause pneumonia.

Pneumonia can range in seriousness from mild to life-threatening. It is most serious for infants and young children, people older than age 65, and people with health problems or weakened immune systems.

Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of pneumonia vary from mild to severe, depending on factors such as the type of germ causing the infection, and your age and overall health. Mild signs and symptoms often are similar to those of a cold or flu, but they last longer.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include:

– Chest pain when you breathe or cough

– Confusion or changes in mental awareness (in adults age 65 and older)

– Cough, which may produce phlegm

– Fatigue

– Fever, sweating and shaking chills

– Lower than normal body temperature (in adults older than age 65 and people with weak immune systems)

– Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

– Shortness of breath

Newborns and infants may not show any sign of the infection. Or they may vomit, have a fever and cough, appear restless or tired and without energy, or have difficulty breathing and eating.

How does a person die from pneumonia?

When the germs that cause pneumonia reach your lungs, the lungs’ air sacs (alveoli) become inflamed and fill up with fluid. This causes the symptoms of pneumonia, such as a cough, fever, chills, and trouble breathing. … Because of this and the risk of the infection spreading through the body, pneumonia can cause death