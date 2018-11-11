IDB selects Bahamian startup to participate in ‘Most Innovative’ title

Share This On:

(CMC) – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) says the Bahamas has been selected as the only Caribbean country to compete among 10 other startups from Latin America and the Caribbean for the “Most Innovative” title in December.

The Washington-based financial institution disclosed that “PO8” by Matthew Arnett is the Bahamian startup that was selected.

The IDB said design, multimedia and exports of creative services are some of the thematic areas related to the startups selected to participate this year in “Demand Solutions Santiago,” which will take place on December 11 at the CorpArtes theatre in the Chilean Metropolitan Region.

The theme of the event, organized by the IDB, will be “Creativity for Export”, “with the aim of highlighting the creative talent from Latin America and the Caribbean as a business opportunity, through different tools, such as videogames, smart fashion and digital art,” the IDB said.

It said the 11 startups that will be participating in “Demand Solutions Santiago” were selected from a pool of 100 applications.

To choose the finalists, the IDB invited a jury of experts in innovation and entrepreneurship, who chose startups from Argentina, Bahamas, Brazil, Chile, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico.

Founders from each startup will travel to Santiago to participate in two days of activities with mentors, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors.

They will also have the opportunity to “pitch their projects” in front of an audience of expert judges, who will select the most innovative ones from Latin America and the Caribbean, the IDB said.

The other selected startups that will be competing in Chile in December are: Aiween, Cecilia Vega (Mexico); Cuantix, Adriana Mata (Mexico); Educash, Raquel Cavalcante (Brazil); EnlightAid, Verónica Celis (Chile); INTI-TECH, Camilo Contreras (Chile); Kaha Kamasa, Erick Marín (Honduras); Kinemotion, Felipe Quezada (Chile); MACHI, Julieta Piñeiro (Argentina); SPOT, Julio Ábrego (El Salvador); and Talk to you, Nicolás Ferrario (Argentina).