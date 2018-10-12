IDB, AFD pledge to enhance co-financing for the Caribbean

(CMC) – President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Luis Alberto Moreno, and Rémy Rioux, chief executive officer of Agence Française de Développement (AFD), France’s inclusive public development bank, have signed a partnership framework agreement to enhance co-financing of projects in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Washington-based IDB on Thursday said that the agreement sets the target of reaching at least US$1 billion co-financing over the next three years.

In the new agreement, which effectively builds on the IDB-AFD partnership formalized in 2015, the IDB and AFD “commit to further mobilize both knowledge and financial resources for projects promoting sustainable development and poverty alleviation,” the statement said.

It said the agreement aims to “deepen cooperation related to global public goods and efforts to fight climate change, which are joint strategic priorities for both institutions.”

“Building upon an active track record of co-financing projects, the partners intend to help LAC (Latin American and Caribbean) countries translate climate objectives into national and regional planning strategies and implement them at the sector level in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals and the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement,” the IDB said.

It said the signing follows a public announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron pledging to increase France’s public development assistance from 0.38 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016 to 0.55 per cent by the end of 2022, “deepening the scope of financing opportunities in LAC in partnership with the IDB.”

“The partnership with IDB is crucial for us to support the region in its efforts to transition to a low carbon and resilient economy, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. IDB and AFD teams have done great work over the last couple of years to scale up our cooperation on the ground. I am glad today to open a new phase of this collaboration alongside President Moreno,” Rioux said.

Moreno said the IDB wants to build strategic alliances with French development actors, such as the AFD Group, “which has become one of our most active co-financing partners.

“This agreement will strengthen our collective ability to create innovative financial instruments and to do pioneering work in fighting climate change and other challenges Latin America and the Caribbean are facing,” he said.

The IDB said the agreement was formalized in the context of the 2018 International Monetary Fund and World Bank Meetings in Bali, Indonesia.