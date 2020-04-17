Idaho man admits to trading vape pen for sex with teen girl, cops say

(NEW YORK POST) – An Idaho Falls man admitted to cops that he swapped a vape pen for sex with a teenage girl, reports said.

Tyler M. Meng, 26, was arrested after investigators received sexually explicit messages between him and the victim from Facebook, court records obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show.

Meng met his then 15-year-old victim through her friend, who was engaged in a sexual relationship with his roommate Ian Brown, the outlet reported. The two minors would travel to Meng’s home to have sex with him and Brown in their bedrooms.

Meng’s victim told cops she had sex with him three times despite feeling uncomfortable because her friend wanted his vape pen, the report said. She also told cops she had previously “hooked up” with Brown.

The alleged pedophile told cops he knew her age but would tell others she was 18, and that the alleged sex happened during a time he was drinking heavily, East Idaho News reported.

Meng was charged with one felony count of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

He is currently being held in the Bonneville County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bail and was issued an order of protection to not contact the victim, which expires in 2023, records show.

Brown, 27, was arrested in October 2019 for walking five miles in the middle of the night to have sex with another teen girl while under house arrest for a forgery charge, East Idaho News reported at the time.

Brown pleaded guilty to felony rape where the victim is under 16 and is slated to be sentenced on May 19.