ICWI looking to next 50 years

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – As the hurricane season enters into its second month the region is on high alert following the highly active 2017 season, which saw multiple islands severely affected by Category 5 Hurricane Irma, and Hurricane Maria.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, The Insurance Company of The West Indies (ICWI) was proud to play a critical role in the rebuilding process across the islands who suffered hard blows from the active hurricane season.

The ICWI Group, which was affected in four of the eight territories in which they operate, worked extremely hard to settle the hundreds of property and motor claims that were presented after the significant devastation that affected their policy holders. In 2017 more than ever, ICWI kept its promise to always be there for their clients in their time of need.

“Our mandate is to ensure that our clients are protected in the face of severe loss and disaster. As we move into our 50th anniversary, ICWI will continue to protect our clients and financial assets with one of the region’s most prudent and robust reinsurance programs,” Paul Lalor, President of ICWI has stated. Citing the company motto “Serving You Is All We Do”, Lalor declared that the customer-centric culture reinforces clients’ trust in the company to provide well-needed assistance in the face of a catastrophe.

“Our clients work hard to buy their house, car, or develop a business they envisioned having their whole lives. ICWI’s role is to provide the assurance that their possessions and dreams are protected, even in the midst of disasters such as hurricanes,” added Lalor.

“We are proud to report that despite the many issues surrounding the rebuilding efforts in these territories — including sourcing estimates from property adjusters, mechanics, and contractors, as they too were affected by the storm – our experienced teams in these islands worked closely with their clients to settle the claims and to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible,” Lalor explained.

Regional meteorologists have predicted that the 2018 hurricane season will be as active as last year’s but Lalor is confident that ICWI, with the valuable experience gained in 2017 is even better prepared to handle any eventuality.

“Our staff is second-to-none, and I believe with their qualifications, experience and the resilience they all showed during the last quarter of 2017 they will propel the company to be even stronger, and more innovative than we have been in the region over the last 50 years,” President Lalor added, “We have built ICWI on a policy of excellent service, prudent underwriting and an unwavering commitment to offering our clients security that is second to none in the region. We are planning for the next 50 years and we would like to thank all our existing clients across the Caribbean for their support and we look forward to being here for many new customers in the years to come.”