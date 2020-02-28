Iconic Kassav singer hospitalized in Martinique

Share This On:

(SNO) – The iconic singer of the Kassav Zouk band, Jean-Philippe Marthély, was hospitalized in Martinique on Friday, February 28, 2020.

According to French media reports, he may have suffered a stroke.

He is expected to undergo surgery.

No information on the seriousness of his illness has been released as yet.

Marthély is well known in the world of Zouk.

He has been lead singer and backing vocalist for the Kassav since joining the group in 1981.

His music career spans 40 years and is leader of his own group “Pipo.”

