ICC to persevere with fixtures in rain-weary St Lucia

(CMC) – St Lucia will continue to host matches in the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup, organisers the International Cricket Council have confirmed.

Heavy rain over the last week had put the matches in doubt, especially after the opening fixture between England and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball bowled last Saturday.

And with more bad weather forecast, the ICC had considered moving the games to Antigua but said Sunday the schedule would remain in place at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

“Our absolute priority is to do everything we can to play cricket and as such in light of the forecast in St Lucia, we explored alternative options for group A games,” said the ICC head of events, Chris Tetley.

“After considering a range of factors including a detailed analysis of weather forecasts in both St Lucia and Antigua and an inspection of the square and outfield in Antigua, we have taken the decision to continue as scheduled.

“Whilst the pitch in Antigua is in good condition there is no guarantee that moving away from St Lucia will put us in a better position to play cricket. The rain currently forecast in Antigua would impact on our ability to prepare the playing surfaces for any relocated fixtures as well as the playing of any subsequent matches.

“The weather is forecast to improve, and we will continue to support the local ground staff in their preparation of playing surfaces at all venues.”

Two matches are scheduled for the stadium on Monday with England facing Bangladesh at 4 pm and Sri Lanka taking on South Africa at 8 pm.

Antigua is set to host the semi-finals of the tournament on November 22 and the championship match two days later.