IAEA, OECS meet

(GIS) – The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), working toward the Sustainable Development Goals and towards the achievement of food security in member countries, sought assistance from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in dealing with issues relating to agriculture and livestock.

The IAEA is an international organization which seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy while hindering its use for any military purpose, including nuclear weapons.

During a recent fact finding mission to the Eastern Caribbean, the agency visited the OECS Commission in Saint Lucia, during which a virtual meeting with key stakeholders of member countries was held. The IAEA team was accompanied by a representative from the Food and Agriculture Organization, as well as an official from the OECS.

Although it was established independently of the United Nations through its own international treaty, the agency reports to both the United Nations General Assembly and the United Nations Security Council.

A multi sectoral approach to identify the technical cooperation package for the OECS has begun. While much emphasis was placed on agriculture and livestock, the mission also discussed other issues related agriculture health and food safety, education and environmental health as well as regulatory issues. The mission also wishes to collaborate with stakeholders on ongoing projects and programmes within the OECS that are working towards similar objectives.