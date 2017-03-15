“I would like to think that we can proceed with the park” – PM Chastanet

Is dolphin park a worthwhile project for St. Lucia?
That question was posed to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Monday – just before the usual Cabinet briefing – by a media personnel, and this is what he had to say: “Right now we are asking St. Lucians that question.”
Chastanet pointed out that a proposal to do a dolphin park had already received approval.
“So I think the question as to whether we will have a park in St. Lucia, that question was already answered,” he told reporters.
The proposed dolphin park project at Pigeon Island has evoked opposition from environmental and animal rights groups, particularly the St. Lucia National Trust (SLNT), which manages Pigeon Island.
However, Chastanet, a former tourism minister, said in his “private life”, his father, businessman Michael Chastanet, was part of a group that sought to bring the dolphin park to St. Lucia, but they couldn’t find a suitable location.
He said the developers thought Anse Jambette would be difficult so he recommended Pigeon Island because it is a “natural asset that is grossly under-utilised”.
“Whether we have a dolphin park or not is very much in line with our national policy. As you know Saint Lucia is part of the whaling association and we believe in a sustainable use of marine resources, so that is generally the policy that the government. I would like to think that we can proceed with the park,” he explained.
The prime minister said plans were in place to meet with the SLNT to get its input and assessment of the dolphin project.
The Trust held its first membership meeting for 2017 on Sunday. Investors for the park, Dolphin Discovery Inc., reportedly delivered a proposal on the having the facility at Pigeon Island. However, according to a news release by SLNT, “members vehemently opposed any such project on the grounds that it would desecrate the historic value of the only National Landmark on the island”.
“They also indicated that they will not stand for the captivity of dolphins which are highly intelligent species and that this would affect employment for existing industries,” the Trust stated.
Commenting on the meeting, Chastanet said: “I am not so sure what took place at the meeting amounts to that (an assessment). I am disappointed that any investor would come to this country and be treated the way the investor was treated. But the discussion continues because we still have to do with what the facts are.”
Chastanet pointed out that the decision to have a dolphin park at Pigeon Island is not for the SLNT to decide.
“Is there an environmental impact on having a dolphin park on Pigeon Island? Is it going to cause any damage to the park? Those are the questions that have to be answered, not whether or not we are going to have a park, that is not for the national trust to make that determination,” he said.
So it's decided then, he won't even listen the substantial push back from the public.
MY OPINION IS THAT WE BUILD A DOLPHIN PARK IN EVERY NOOK AND CRANNY OF ST. LUCIA. DOLPHIN LIVES COME BEFORE THE LIVES OF PEOPLE? CUZ IF YOU DONT FIND A WAY TO FEED THE MASSES AND KEEP THE YOUTH EMPLOYED, THEN THE WALLS TERRACES YOU BUILD WILL NOT BE TALL ENOUGH TO HOLD BACK THE GHETTO MASSES. THESE HIGH MINDED NATIONAL TRUST PEOPLE NEED TO OF COURSE PLAY THEIR ROLE. BUT CHAS HAS TO MAKE THE DECISION WHICH WILL PROTECT THE COUNTRY. AND THATS TO GET EMPLOYMENT GOING! GET THE ECONOMY GOING! I DONT CARE ABOUT DOLPHINS!
The PM is guilty of a poor Public Relations sensitizing the public concerning exactly what the dolphin parks entail. The head of National Trust is guilty of spreading negative propaganda(pushing his own private agenda) about what the project entails....if we just read or research , (and stop listening to what is spewed)we as Saint Lucians would be in a more informed position to actually comment on the dolphin park project...
Yea we need the park, investors it's good for island. Am living abroad and people pay everyday to go sea world to play and swim with dolphin and they has not cause any harm to them. St Lucians talk about snakes,rats, lizards and mangoos ect.l hope when you don't have money they your bill. Yea the other party just afraid they seeing process. Yea no stopping now,St Lucia is going forward. We are the pearl of Caribbean. God bless Allen and his government, may God bless ST Lucia.
Came on saint lucians u all are backwards .it time to move ahead.the world is changing everyday.travel and see.what u all a missing.man build the park and start worring about how we slow down crime on the island
Allen why don't you try to attract an investor that will be willing to build a proper water park, right there in choc before St.James club. This would create lots of jobs for St.Lucians increase regional and international tourism, and at least the young people would have somewhere to go for entertainment instead of roaming the streets. young people could start businesses existing businesses could open up branches in the water park creating even more jobs. Leave the dolphins alone man and try to you your brain in a more creative manner. If you did that then you would see the amount of people from other Caribbean islands coming in during summer, Easter, Christmas and school break, further it would be a big attraction for international tourist with families. Alternatively you can set it up as a government and raise capital by selling shares to the public all you big boy rich friends could invest the money they have sitting down there doing nothing, instead they could add value to the country, a country that has done well for them in the past. then we would have a st.lucian owned business. Same as the copra factory, all the hotels buy soap and shampoo why not revive the copra factory off shares to raise capital and lets revive this manufacturing industry lets be self sufficient lets use our grey matter....toneh!
St Lucian do not want to move forward in anything. Do like Kenny leave VFort and Pigeon point as it is. No job creation, no bananas, no tourism but just the dirty horse s*** beach in Vfort no one wants to clean. Just enjoy life and stop stressing yourself. Well I want St Lucia to move forward but please do not destroy any wild life. More jobs in the south which means more jobs in Castries for Castries people.
Who made Chasnet Lord and Master of us St.Lucians?Don't we have a voice?Allen speaks to his father,and this is the best thing for StLucia ? Surely we do have a voice,the government is out there to oversee our development,not to dectate what happens and we don't have a choice.We are not Chasnet children,that we should swollow what ever he decides to dish out to us.
What will happen to the locals who has invested thousands in boats to carry locals and tourists whale watching?Now it's only a short trip to pigeon island to see the dolphins
I voted UWP, but frankly I am second guessing that decision when studying what Chasnet is pushing down our throats.
WHEN KENNY WAS DISHING FOR THE LAST 20 YEARS...WHAT WERE YOU SAYING? KENNY LEAVE OFFICE WITHOUT RETURNING THE SEABED TO US. EVERYTHING CHAS DOES IS KNOWN. YOU KNOW THE NUMBER OF SECRET DEALS THAT CHAS FOUND OR WAS TOLD ABOUT WHEN HE GOT INTO OFFICE? ALL CHAS HAS DONE IS COME UP WITH IDEAS ON HOW TO MOVE THE COUNTRY FORWARD. SINCE WHEN LUCIANS CARE SO MUCH ABOUT DOLPHINS...HAVE YOU EVER SEEN ONE SLAUGHTERED AFTER IT IS CAUGHT? A DOLPHIN PARK IS JUST THAT! A PARK FOR DOLPHINS. CHASTANET IS THE PRIME MINISTER FOR THE NEXT FOUR YEARS. DEAL WITH IT!
Chas, I really eh know who advising you, but I suggest you fire that person and go back to the drawing board.
man, go and build the park please. people eating sadrines everyday is doplhins they worrying about. nonsense.
I dere looking at the photo and I am seeing such a striking resemblance between the two, I would like the
investors tu use the pn as one of the dolphins
Mr.prime minister,we cannot go around killing wild life just for a dolphin park.Preserve Nature for the environment.That's or job.And do lwe really need a dolphin park,i dont support dolphins in captivity.Cant we find another way to view dolphins.And St.lucians are special if most island have dolphin parks,we should not follow.Why not have a cable air tram to take visitor's from soufriere to Gros Islet,or a ride and park,no dolphins lets leave that alone.
FOR F$@KS SAKE NO!!!! This is for the people of Saint Lucia to decide. You cannot just do things like that without taking into consideration what the people want!! That's how our land and everything else get sold to others from under us. We're always the last to know and it's always too late to do anything about it. Its time Saint Lucian's start SERIOUSLY protesting these things and not just talk, talk, talk.
How are the dolphins getting here and where are they coming from
Disrespectful...He has to hear the opinion of the Lucians, i am not with any political Party , i dont care who is in power because i believe that both of them are doing nothing, but is very disrespectful that Mr Chastenet said that whether we have a park or not is not the National Trust to determined. Really??????? That Trust reprersents the ppl of Saint Lucia, the same that he promised he will honor to respect and represent when he took his oath ....Shame on you , YOU ARE SEEKING YOUR PERSONAL BENEFIT!!!!!!!!! ( you said it yourself)...if we want to see dolphins we are taking a boat and we go 2 miles from the coast and we see them...