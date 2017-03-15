“I would like to think that we can proceed with the park” – PM Chastanet

Is dolphin park a worthwhile project for St. Lucia?

That question was posed to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Monday – just before the usual Cabinet briefing – by a media personnel, and this is what he had to say: “Right now we are asking St. Lucians that question.”

Chastanet pointed out that a proposal to do a dolphin park had already received approval.

“So I think the question as to whether we will have a park in St. Lucia, that question was already answered,” he told reporters.

The proposed dolphin park project at Pigeon Island has evoked opposition from environmental and animal rights groups, particularly the St. Lucia National Trust (SLNT), which manages Pigeon Island.

However, Chastanet, a former tourism minister, said in his “private life”, his father, businessman Michael Chastanet, was part of a group that sought to bring the dolphin park to St. Lucia, but they couldn’t find a suitable location.

He said the developers thought Anse Jambette would be difficult so he recommended Pigeon Island because it is a “natural asset that is grossly under-utilised”.

“Whether we have a dolphin park or not is very much in line with our national policy. As you know Saint Lucia is part of the whaling association and we believe in a sustainable use of marine resources, so that is generally the policy that the government. I would like to think that we can proceed with the park,” he explained.

The prime minister said plans were in place to meet with the SLNT to get its input and assessment of the dolphin project.

The Trust held its first membership meeting for 2017 on Sunday. Investors for the park, Dolphin Discovery Inc., reportedly delivered a proposal on the having the facility at Pigeon Island. However, according to a news release by SLNT, “members vehemently opposed any such project on the grounds that it would desecrate the historic value of the only National Landmark on the island”.

“They also indicated that they will not stand for the captivity of dolphins which are highly intelligent species and that this would affect employment for existing industries,” the Trust stated.

Commenting on the meeting, Chastanet said: “I am not so sure what took place at the meeting amounts to that (an assessment). I am disappointed that any investor would come to this country and be treated the way the investor was treated. But the discussion continues because we still have to do with what the facts are.”

Chastanet pointed out that the decision to have a dolphin park at Pigeon Island is not for the SLNT to decide.

“Is there an environmental impact on having a dolphin park on Pigeon Island? Is it going to cause any damage to the park? Those are the questions that have to be answered, not whether or not we are going to have a park, that is not for the national trust to make that determination,” he said.