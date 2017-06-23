“I wished to see my mother dead” – A YPG story

Everybody in life desires to have peace, everyone desires to wake up in the morning and have their family together and their home filled with joy. My house was not like this, not because we didn’t want but because I didn’t allow. I was the worst person to have in your house if you can understand what I mean.

My mom and I didn’t agree, we used to look like two strangers under the same roof. I wanted to do my own things and walk my own path. I had the desire of leaving my house and never come back; this was my thoughts day and night. I didn’t do it because I feared.

I was failing at school and because of friends influencing me to do wrong, I started drinking. I used to do it hidden from my mother. All I wanted was to follow friends and because of that I was shouting at my mother and cursing her.

When she never allows me going to parties, I used to be rude to her, and turn my back and walk away leaving her to talk alone. Sometimes I used to tell her that I was going to a friend’s house but I was going to party instead. I used to skip class to be with my friends.

One day a terrible thought came to me. It was the desire of seeing my mother dead, I thought that if she was dead I could go and do whatever I wanted, and what I just wanted was to be free and go to parties with my friends. My mother loved me but I used to hate her.

My mother was providing everything for me and my brothers; we had food to eat, clothes to wear and money to go to school. I didn’t have reasons to disrespect her, to be rude and miss class but I was doing all this and I didn’t know the reason why. It was like there was a strong force controlling my body and my mind. Many times before going to sleep I used to think about my life, my future and my mother. I wanted to do the right things but I didn’t have strength to change on my own.

My mother was so fed up of the situation in the house that she started to look for counsellors and people that could help me but I didn’t care. She heard about the YPG (Youth Power Group) and decided to bring me there, I didn’t want to go and when I came there I wasn’t feeling happy. My desire was to leave that place but my mother told me to stay.

It was the best day of my life and I don’t regret it.

Today I’m a different person and I have peace within myself, my mother and I are like best friends and I love her. I don’t drink anymore and I am doing great in life. I finish my nursing course and my dreams are coming true. I gave my life to God and today I help others with the same problem.

– Solange Jackie

