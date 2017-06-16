I was addicted to pornography – A YPG story

Anger was dominating me and destroying me little by little and because of that my parents and I were having arguments every single day.

I didn’t respected or obeyed them. I remembered one day having an argument in the house and I said to my mom “You think that I am a saint? It is not because you see me quiet there I not on any nonsense”.

I was a quiet boy and was doing my wrongs hidden.

One day a friend of mine introduced me to pornography which led me to masturbation; the influence of friends almost destroyed my life. The guys used to say: “If you don’t masturbate you’re gay! You’re not a man yet.” Because of that I started to watch a lot of porn and seeing how the guys treated the women in those videos, I started to look at women as an object.

My parents never knew about this because I used to hide and watch it in my room. I couldn’t go a day without it. When I was bored I would go and browse the internet to see what the latest one was. After watching the videos I used to go out on the streets looking at women like I was a breeding dog. One day I almost caused an accident and almost died because of this.

I used to drink just to be happy, I was empty and lost. At the age of 14 I felt as if my life was already reaching nowhere. At Entrepot Secondary School I was failing. My love life was broken I just needed a woman to satisfy my pleasures and once I did, I just put them aside and block their numbers. Right away I was jumping into people’s lives and disappointing them as well. That was my life, not loving women but just using them. I was literally a pervert, if you know what I meant!

During that period I never disclosed this to anyone, but as time passed by I realise that was not the type of life I wanted, but I was already too deep into it, and I found it too difficult to quit. There would be constant thoughts in my head saying: “Just one more, today is the last day I will watch it” but that last day never came. I was powerless against the addiction.

A friend realised that I needed help and told me about the YPG (Youth Power Group). I came and started participating in their meetings. I didn’t quit the wrongs right away, there was a process by which I had to examine myself and be stronger than the negative voice that spoke in my mind.

The coordinators spoke to me and showed me the way out of it. I was in need of help but I didn’t know how to be free of it. I received prayers, counseling and directions to be a better man, and today I am free from pornography, masturbation, womanising and drinking.

I don’t see woman as an object no more. I respect my parents and I love my mother. Today I’m happily married with a woman of God. I have been helping others with the same problems that I was facing before. I have overcome my temptations day by day; now I have the Holy Spirit. I am now focused and I know where I want to reach in life.

– Mitchum Inglis

::Good to Know::

The life story displayed here is real and if you want to meet Mitchum Inglis he is available every Friday to talk to you. It is free and private.

Contact us at:

Saint Lucian’s biggest youth network offering a range of activities and practical advice to help young people become successful adults.