“I saw death in front of me…” how the YPG helped me

Letter to the Editor
February 7, 2017

unnamed-5LETTER TO THE EDITOR – My life since growing up wasn’t easy and because of that I started drinking at the age of 13 years-old, my parents use to drink and I learnt from them.

At the age of 18 I started smoking marijuana and right after I got invited by a friend at work to join in a gang and I did. I was sad, oppressed and nobody knew.

I tried to find joy in parties, women, drinking and smoking. The flavor of the rum used to make my stomach upset but I wanted to show my friends that I was the “GUY”, that I was strong but inside I was confused and alone.

When I use to reach home and was feeling alone I used to get my phone and check girls, many girls! I tried to fill my emptiness with girls but nothing could make me happy.

I saw death in front of me, once I got rob by 9 fellas, they watch me from a distance and they had knives in their hands, they wanted to kill me, one came close and had drawn a knife at me and at that time my friends was not around and nobody helped me, at that point I discovered I didn’t have friends.

While going to Sir Arthur Community College I was doing well, giving my best and at the same time facing hell inside, nobody knew, my teachers didn’t know and I never open up to nobody. What a hell I faced in my life!

One day a friend told me about the YPG (Youth Power Group), I thought it was just one more youth group in Saint Lucian where youths come together and nothing else happens after, but I was surprised, the YPG taught me how to believe in myself and how to believe in God. I decided to change my life, my ways my behavior and today I`m a new man. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink any more, I am not a womanizer and I live to serve God. If you have youths in your house believe they can change as I did.

N.B: The YPG is a non-profitable organization with the aim of changing young people’s life

YPG HELP LINE: 724-8130 / 724-8041

YPG Whatsapp: 730-4040 / 730-2043

One comment

  1. Nadia philip
    February 7, 2017 at 12:16 PM

    Very encouraging testimony to help many youth out there. Do allow God to continue to use your life to help many out there. God bless

