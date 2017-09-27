“I press the knife against my stomach but I didn’t have the courage to kill myself”

The thoughts that my mother didn’t like me were constantly at the forefront of my mind and I almost believed them.
I went to live with my relatives because of that. In the house I became rebellious and disrespectful towards her because of all the stories I was allowing my mind to create.
I used to be happy when I was around my friends at the Grand-Riviere Secondary School. There I never got myself into any fight. I had great marks in my exams and it was there that I felt loved by the teachers, but once the school time finished I was sad because I knew I had to go back home and feel alone once again. I was depressed, I was filled with anger, I had evil thoughts and I was suicidal, because of that I tried to kill myself twice.
First time I drank bleach. I was alone at home and I was feeling really down, when I looked under the sink there was a bottle of bleach and I drank it, but I survived. The second time I took a knife and pressed it against my stomach but didn’t had the courage so I let go of the knife and I started to cry. I wondered if God could hear me. All I wanted was to end my suffering, the same suffering that I allowed to be created in my mind.
I had hatred against my sisters and because of that we used to argue and fight almost every day and for petty little things. I can clearly remember a day that my eldest sister beat me with an old wire, she left scars on my skin and she only stopped beating me because I turned to her and said I would kill her.
My joy was in drinking. I started from the time I was 16 years old. At that age nobody could talk to me or advise me, I didn’t want to hear anybody. When my mother wanted to stop me from going to Carnival I didn’t listen to her. I was feeling happy within myself but when I had to go home I felt like hell was upon me. My love life was a total mess, I tried and gave my best to my partner but it never worked.
My mother told me about the YPG (Youth Power Group) and I went to see what it was about. When I reached there I was lost, confused and my life was going nowhere. I decided to take a chance and see if they could help me. They sat down with me and listened to my complaints. When I would miss a meeting they would call me and try to find out what was going on and why I didn’t come to the meeting on that day. Their concern, advice, prayers and directions gave me the strength I needed to overcome. Today I am free I love myself, my mother and my sisters. I am happily married. The YPG helped me to take away the suicidal thoughts.
– Nelly Barthelmy
The life story displayed here is real and if you want to meet Nelly Barthelmy she is available every Friday to talk to you.
YPG Office
Address: High Street in Castries opposite Courts
Open Hours: Monday to Sunday from 7 am to 7 pm
Phone Numbers: 717-0311 / 730-4040
Find us on Facebook: Ypg Stlucia
Saint Lucia’s biggest youth network, offering a range of activities and practical advice to help young people become successful adults.
This is exactly what we need.. I love this we need to promote more stuff like this. I really wish young people who are suffering emotionally, mentally or whatever it is would consider speaking to someone. Someone who's able to assist and encourage them to take the right path. There are so many young children especially young girls who don't feel loved and are going thru a a really tough time but there's no one to help no one to stand by them... No one they could speak to and these children "deviate" from the "norms and values of society" and begin doing what they think is "right" Becuz no one was there to teach them better.. I really think youth empowerment should be something that we take more seriously in st.Lucia because there are so many young girls who needs a mentor yunno someone to guide them accordingly 🙂 I also feel like we should go out there and find these children and not wait for them to come to us. And I guess that is where the bigger heads need to come together.
Demons,roam this earth.alot of us have no control over Satan and his demons,this is why we must always stick to God we must always go before the throne,we must be offering grace and always seek wisdom from God.We were born in sin,we living in a sinful world.Satan world,we constantly will be tormented in our lives by Lucifer,because he is Angel of Darkness,am proud and happy about your turn back.Now you are a Soldier for God.Many have not had that comeback,and they will never have that comback.Because they are blinded by sin,eyes wide open but still cannot see,they have been blindfold.Am happy you are in the right place in your life Angel,and that you did not commit suicide,because by committing suicide you would have been doomed to hell.You did not give life or breath you should not take life.I salute you and you're a soldier for God you now in his arny.