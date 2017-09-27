“I press the knife against my stomach but I didn’t have the courage to kill myself”

The thoughts that my mother didn’t like me were constantly at the forefront of my mind and I almost believed them.

I went to live with my relatives because of that. In the house I became rebellious and disrespectful towards her because of all the stories I was allowing my mind to create.

I used to be happy when I was around my friends at the Grand-Riviere Secondary School. There I never got myself into any fight. I had great marks in my exams and it was there that I felt loved by the teachers, but once the school time finished I was sad because I knew I had to go back home and feel alone once again. I was depressed, I was filled with anger, I had evil thoughts and I was suicidal, because of that I tried to kill myself twice.

First time I drank bleach. I was alone at home and I was feeling really down, when I looked under the sink there was a bottle of bleach and I drank it, but I survived. The second time I took a knife and pressed it against my stomach but didn’t had the courage so I let go of the knife and I started to cry. I wondered if God could hear me. All I wanted was to end my suffering, the same suffering that I allowed to be created in my mind.

I had hatred against my sisters and because of that we used to argue and fight almost every day and for petty little things. I can clearly remember a day that my eldest sister beat me with an old wire, she left scars on my skin and she only stopped beating me because I turned to her and said I would kill her.

My joy was in drinking. I started from the time I was 16 years old. At that age nobody could talk to me or advise me, I didn’t want to hear anybody. When my mother wanted to stop me from going to Carnival I didn’t listen to her. I was feeling happy within myself but when I had to go home I felt like hell was upon me. My love life was a total mess, I tried and gave my best to my partner but it never worked.

My mother told me about the YPG (Youth Power Group) and I went to see what it was about. When I reached there I was lost, confused and my life was going nowhere. I decided to take a chance and see if they could help me. They sat down with me and listened to my complaints. When I would miss a meeting they would call me and try to find out what was going on and why I didn’t come to the meeting on that day. Their concern, advice, prayers and directions gave me the strength I needed to overcome. Today I am free I love myself, my mother and my sisters. I am happily married. The YPG helped me to take away the suicidal thoughts.

– Nelly Barthelmy

:: Good to Know::

The life story displayed here is real and if you want to meet Nelly Barthelmy she is available every Friday to talk to you. It is free and private. Contact us at:

