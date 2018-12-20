I made my mother cry but I didn’t care!

Share This On:

I was born and grew up in Castries with both parents. My family always worked hard to give me the best. My sisters and I never lacked food or clothes. My mother always woke up early and prepared our breakfast and made sure I didn’t go to school with an empty belly.

Everything was well until I got to secondary school, there I faced my dilemmas. I knew I should be strong and say NO to the wrong friendships but I was under peer pressure and I succumbed. They offered me alcohol, they invited me to parties, and they taught me how to smoke. Unfortunately, by 14 years old and I was already involved in all these and my parents were clueless.

Trying to live a ‘big man’ life, I started following the advice of my bad friends and forgetting the good advice my mom used to give me. To hide my red eyes after smoking marijuana, I used to reach home late and go straight to my room, and if my mother asked me why I reach so late, I just say I was by my friend’s house playing video games. The smell of the marijuana on me was hidden by perfumes and I always had a mint/sweet in my pocket to use it after smoking.

I used to say I was going to my neighbour or friend’s house but I ended up in Gros Islet partying and drinking. My neighbours thought I was a good boy. I became disrespectful to my parents and I stopped listening to them. I had an answer for everything they said. Out of nowhere I developed anger against my mother.

In the house, my sister and I were like two strangers, we never got along, and once I punched her. I wished I had a family that didn’t care about me; I wanted to do whatever came into my mind. At school I was disobedient. I used to break school rules, didn’t do my school work, and many times I was suspended. I was there just giving trouble.

I saw the sadness in the eyes of my mother and once she even cried but I didn’t care. I was in need of a change but didn’t know how to find help.

One day a friend told me about a youth group in Castries and I came only because there was football. I wasn’t interested in their meetings. I heard my mother talking a lot in my head already.

At the football match, the pastor, before starting the game, always prayed and gave us some advice on how to be a better youth. The advice that I left behind, one day was coming back to me. I decided to give my life to God, I got baptized, I asked forgiveness for my behaviour.

I love my mother and my sister and today we love each other, today I ENJOY being in the Youth Power Group (YPG Saint Lucia) and helping other youth that are in need of help. If you have a son or daughter giving you trouble, please don’t give up on him or her because my mother never gave up on me. And today, if I have changed, your child or children can change too.

– Stanice Cenac

The life story displayed here is real and if you want to meet Stanice Cenac he is available every Friday to talk to you. It is free and private. Contact us at:

YPG Office

Address: #25 Brazil Street opposite Derek Walcott Square

Phone Numbers: 730-4040/724-8041

