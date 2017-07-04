“I have absolutely nothing to fear or to worry about” – Guy Joseph on US investigate report

Member for Castries South-east Guy Joseph has vowed to make the contents of a United States (US) investigative report on his alleged dealings with Asphalt and Mining (A&M) public as soon it is completed.

The US, according to former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony, is conducting a probe into “certain financial transactions by the business.”

American forensic accountant Robert Lindquist is conducting that investigation.

Joseph has been constantly accused of nepotism and abuse of public office by the SLP in relation to his stint as minister of communications and works minister in the United Workers Party’s (UWP) previous term in office.

Fingers have been pointed at him for allegedly influencing the award of infrastructural project contracts in excess of $2.9 million to his brothers.

According to Dr. Anthony at an SLP public meeting last week, the SLP had written to the United States to allow the forensic accountant to investigate “certain accounts in other countries outside of our region”.

Joseph, in response, said that he awaits the contents of the investigation and will gladly reveal all its findings to the public because he is innocent.

“…I intend to make this document available on the internet. I intend to make it available in the public, to the public. It should be in the libraries. It should be everywhere so that people can read for themselves,” he said adding, “I want every investigation to come to its end. Because I know I have absolutely nothing to fear or to worry about.”

In reference to an interim report on the matter, Joseph said he deliberately “baited” the SLP during a recent parliament sitting to see how they would have reacted.

“I deliberately did not give the surname in parliament because I threw out a bait to see how the Labour Party would have reacted. And exactly as I expected the Leader of the Opposition Hon. Phillip J Pierre said, ‘the interim report you need to put it out and say what’s on it’ and I spoke across the table to him and I told him, ‘so you know there’s an interim report but you never spoke about it’.”

Joseph was adamant that he would reveal “every single thing that was done in relation to me, every record of my phone calls, every record of my emails and every single thing that they could have traced back to me” when the investigations are complete.

“…I intend to open every page that is available,” he added.