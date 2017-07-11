“I do not respond to anything this talk show host says” – Guy Joseph on Jimmy Henry allegations

Government Minister Guy Joseph has refused to comment on the alleged resignation and police investigation of Minister in the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Jimmy Henry.

“I don’t respond to speculation. You should know that. I don’t respond to what people just say out there. When the government needs to say something on a matter, and you know me and the media, I come out and I speak on the issues that I have to speak to,” Joseph said when he was questioned by reporters about these issues at the July 10 pre-cabinet media briefing.

Henry, according to disclosures made by talk show host Richard Frederick last week, was allegedly stopped by police at the George F.L. Charles Airport and questioned regarding the alleged possession of a significant sum of undisclosed cash.

But Joseph, the Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation, told reporters, that the person or persons who disclosed this information are free to many any “irresponsible statement” they want.

“You see those persons who are out there doing their political beat, you can ask them about that. They are free to say what they want, they can make any irresponsible statement they want and it is upheld. As a minister of government I do not have that latitude or that liberty,” he said.

When a reporter asked Joseph if the talk show host’s statement was irresponsible, Joseph said: “I do not respond to anything this talk show host says and you should know that. Enough have been said about me and when I choose to speak on a subject I speak on a subject. I do not have time for this.”

Henry has not made any public statements on the allegations.