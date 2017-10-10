“I am disappointed in what I have seen” – Nurses association believes a new hospital should be built for the south

President of the Saint Lucia Nurses Association Alicia Baptiste believes the incomplete St. Jude Hospital should be used for “some other activity” and a new hospital be built.

Baptiste made the statements in a press release disseminated on Monday, Oct. 9, from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The press release reported on the Oct. 6, 2017 official tour of the St. Jude Hospital hosted by the ministry. The tour facilitated medical practitioners from the private and public sectors.

Baptiste, who was among the nurses and doctors on the tour, was quoted as saying that “seeing is believing and there is a level of trepidation that the newly constructed structure may not meet the requisite health and safety standards”.

“First I must say that I am disappointed in what I have seen,” Baptiste stated in the release.

“By now I expected that our nurses would be moving into a new structure because we know that the stadium is compromised, but coming today there is no ventilation, on top of that no exit doors, and this hospital is being built after a fire, and for me not seeing that it is now being rebuilt and then yet still there are not enough exit doors for our emergency personnel and patients, so that concerns me.”

She further stated: “As to what should be done I believe this so-called hospital should be used for some other activity and government look into building a new hospital for the people of the south because whereby yes we want a hospital and we want it now, because we deserve it, but we need to ensure that it is a hospital that goes by international standards and that our patients and staff are safe in the hospital.”

Another official in the medical field believes someone should be made accountable for the deplorable state of the new hospital.

President of the Saint Lucia Medical & Dental Association, Dr. Alphonsus St. Rose, was quoted as saying in the press release: “This is a very complex situation. It’s not an easy one. It’s a very huge pill to swallow but some people are going to have to swallow that pill. We will put out a statement at the right time but for now, we need to digest what is going on. It is just too premature to say anything on it at this point but it doesn’t look good, it is not good. Something has gone horribly wrong here and we need answers. Someone has to account for that.”

Friday’s tour was the second within two weeks.

On September 27, the ministry led media practitioners on a tour of the facility.

According to the ministry, the purpose of the tours are to allow stakeholders the opportunity to assess the structure of the hospital and articulate their sentiments on the various features that they would like to see incorporated into the final design.

During the media tour, Consultant Engineer Norman St Ville had revealed that $118 million has been spent and the hospital is just 50 percent complete.

The tour also revealed a lot of issues with the construction such as windowless and poorly ventilated recovery rooms, small A&E (accident and emergency) entrances, a maze of dark swirly corridors, bumpy ramps and low-lying ceilings, among others.

Construction on the hospital has been stopped until further notice.

St. Jude Hospital patients and services have been housed at George Odlum stadium since 2009 after a fire destroyed the main hospital structure. Staff and patients face difficult conditions at a facility that itself is falling apart.