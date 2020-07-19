‘I AM CARICOM’ digital photo frame launched in St. Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Regional Integration Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister has launched the ‘I AM CARICOM’ digital photo frame, which seeks to create a tangible representation of individual CARICOM citizens locating themselves within the Caribbean Community construct.

The idea for a physical photo frame originated in the CARICOM Secretariat and each Member State of the Community is required to design its own frame. In light of social distancing protocols and to ensure maximum inclusion of and participation by Saint Lucian citizens, the Regional Integration Unit opted for a digital photo frame.

The ‘I AM CARICOM’ Campaign is intended to help citizens of the Community understand CARICOM, its people, geography, institutions, governance structure, policies, and plans.

Saint Lucia’s photo frame features regional iconography, highlighting the Member States’ common history, shared experiences, and unified CARICOM identity.

The blue sky and green coconut palms represent the tropical climate that we enjoy in the region, and which also attracts thousands of visitors to our shores.

The quadrille dancers in madras, the drummer, and the steel pan represent our common culture and history in music, dance, and clothing.

The sugarcane is representative of the work that our African ancestors did in laying the foundation of this region and even that of other regions of the world. While the region boasts a diverse culinary heritage, the clay coal pot is a common utensil for preparing meals.

The breadfruit and banana are both staples in many national dishes, and bananas have helped to build and sustain the economies of several Member States.

The impact of cricket in unifying the region’s people, whether as players or supporters of the West Indies Cricket Teams, cannot be denied. The scenery of the classroom, seaport, and aeroplane depicts the common approach to education embodied in the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), the single financial and economic space that is the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) two aspects, among many, in which CARICOM has a direct impact on the life of citizens.

Everyone is encouraged to use the ‘I AM CARICOM’ photo frame on their social media platforms. In order to get the photo frame on your photo please follow the directions below:

– Log onto Facebook

– Click on your profile photo.

– If using a mobile phone, click ‘Add Frame’.

– If using the web-based browser, click ‘Update Profile Picture’ then click ‘Add Frame’.

– Choose a frame by searching for ‘IAMCARICOM’ in the search bar.

– Position your picture within the frame then click ‘Save’.

Be sure to save your photo with the digital frame from Facebook and use it on other social media platforms.

If you have any questions or experience any difficulty accessing the photo frame, please write to the Regional Integration Unit at [email protected] or visit the Unit’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/RIU.SLU. Also follow H.E. Elma Gene Isaac, Ambassador to CARICOM and OECS on Twitter and Instagram @AmbassadorEGI and on Facebook www.facebook.com/Elma.Gene. — (Office of the Prime Minister)