” I always knew that I wanted to top the island” – Rhea Barrett

The Camille Henry Memorial School student who topped the grade six Common Entrance Examinations has attributed hard work to her success at the exams.

Rhea Barrett, 11, said that it was always her dream to be the top student, though the news of it still came as a surprise.

“This is actually the highest I have gotten from my grade six year so I was quite surprised but… I always knew what I wanted. I always knew that I wanted to top the island and it still came as a shock to me, but I worked quite hard, especially in my general paper, which was where I was the weakest,” she said.

Barrett said her achievement did not come without challenges.

“Recently there were some emotional problems with my family but I managed to work through it and here I am today,” Barrett said.

Barrette scored 98.33 percent at the exams.

Her mother Liota Charlemagne-Mason said Barrett is one who always strives for excellence.

“When she was going into the exam and I said to her, St. Joseph’s Convent, anything else is a bonus and we got the bonus, we are happy. I know she’s elated,” she said.

School officials say that teamwork was the key to its accomplishments at the exams.