I.A.M. Jet Centre to 'raise service profile' of Hewanorra International Airport, says SLASPA

(PRESS RELEASE) — The St. Lucia Air and Seaports Authority (SLASPA) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to set up a Fixed Base Operation (FBO) at the Hewanorra International Airport (HIA).

This is the result of a process, which commenced three years ago, and will complement the proposed master plan for HIA. The new fixed-base operation at HIA will raise the service profile of the airport.

I.A.M. Jet Centre Group is a regionally based provider of premium services to corporate aircraft with FBOs in Barbados, Jamaica, Grenada and Tortola. The establishment of similar dedicated operations at HIA will contribute to the airport’s overall service offerings.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman Paul Worrell, expressed his excitement in collaborating with SLASPA and adding value to the local aviation industry.

“I.A.M. Jet Centre St. Lucia is very pleased to team up with SLASPA and the local tourism industry to create a remarkable experience for travelers arriving and departing. St. Lucia is known for its lovely accommodation, natural beauty and beaches and our intention is for our presence at HIA to accentuate the island as a prime destination. We are particularly pleased that our timing coincides with the commencement of works towards a new modern commercial terminal facility. The two projects will take St. Lucia tourism to a whole new level,” Worrell said.

SLASPA’s Acting General Manager Mr. Daren Cenac said: “The construction of the new facility is part of a 30-year master plan that will create several opportunities for St. Lucia. This is particularly true for the tourism and travel industries, specifically providing a unique experience for premium class passengers”.

The ground-breaking for I.A.M. Jet Centre St. Lucia is expected to take place in the coming weeks, with construction geared to be completed at the end of 2019.

