Hydrotherapy for arthritis – SLALA calls for volunteers

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Arthritis is a very common affliction, affecting many individuals; chronic pain, decreased strength, and impaired mobility contribute to arthritis-related disability.

No curative therapies are known yet and, therefore, treatment focuses on management of symptoms and reduction of disability.

Exercise therapy in arthritis patients has been demonstrated to improve pain, physical function, and self-reported disability. The use of water for various treatments (hydrotherapy) is probably as old as mankind.

Hydrotherapy is one of the basic methods of treatment widely used in the system of natural medicine, which is also called as water therapy, aquatic therapy, pool therapy, and balneotherapy. Use of water in various forms and in various temperatures can produce different effects on different system of the body.

Easing inflammation in particular is another reason for the broad healing powers of hydrotherapy. Warm water exercise is an excellent way for those with arthritis to build up strength, ease stiff joints and relax sore muscles.

Hydrotherapy is great for treating an array of some Arthritis problems such as:

osteoarthritis (OA)

rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

juvenile arthritis

ankylosing spondylitis (AS)

It provides an opportunity for exercise in an environment that puts less strain on muscles and joints, which is especially beneficial for those suffering from arthritis and joint pain. In hydrotherapy for arthritis and joint pain, the warm water increases circulation during exercise, and the buoyancy of water supports joints and muscles without unnecessary pressure.

SLALA continuously seeks ways to support members and assist them in leading a more positive and active lifestyle.

SLALA is therefore embarking on a mission to provide hydrotherapy to its arthritic patients and seeks the assistance of a physiotherapist in doing so. The aim of the initiative is to acquire a physiotherapist volunteer willing to donate their time, skills and experience to improving the lifestyles of our members.

The stimulation and control of circulation is one of the main reasons that hydrotherapies may be healthful. The circulation of blood is the main way that the body regulates temperature. Therefore, it is possible to use hydrotherapy to manipulate and temporarily, significantly increase circulation.

SLALA implores all interested persons to contact their office at 459-00092/486-7000 or email [email protected] for more information and help make hydrotherapy a reality for its members.