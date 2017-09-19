Hurricane Maria Electricity System Update Update #2

(PRESS RELEASE) – Overall, the main electricity infrastructure held up fairly well during Hurricane Maria. None of the 7 substations (load centres – Cul De Sac, Castries, Union, Rodney Bay, Praslin, Vieux Fort and Soufriere) or the main 66kV infrastructure was affected.

There were a number of localised area faults including no power to pockets of customers in various locations, electricity lines sparking, trees or branches fallen on distribution and service lines.

Where possible these faults were isolated remotely to minimise impact on customers. Some of the larger area faults recorded include parts of Fond St. Jacques, Babonneau, Guesneau and Forestierre, La Pointe, Jetrine, Saltibus, and Banse. Many other smaller isolated faults in various parts of Castries and environs, Marisule, Grande Riviere, Monchy, Cap Estate, Anse la Raye, and Banse (Laborie) were reported.

LUCELEC crews began the process of power restoration to the affected areas immediately the all clear was issued.

As at 5 p.m. today, nearly all the affected areas have been restored. An area between St. Phillip and Ravine Claire remains outstanding as there is a pole that needs to be replaced. The crews are currently tackling the remaining isolated customer fault reports. It is anticipated that power should be restored to all customers by early tonight.

This is the final electricity infrastructure update associated with Hurricane Maria.