Hurricane Lorenzo strengthens but will remain over central Atlantic Ocean during next 5 days

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 25th September 2019

Forecaster: Maclean Jn Baptiste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 32 °C or 90 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28 °C or 82 ° F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the southeast at 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil. At GFL Charles Airport: nil.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 94.6 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 158.6 mm.

Sunset today: 5:58 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the southeast and east-southeast near 12 mph or 19 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 1:40 pm…Low at 6:29 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 2:47 pm…Low at 2:47 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the Northern Leeward Islands. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the atmosphere will continue to cause cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h and is expected to affect the region from late Friday into Saturday.

At 11:00 am today, the center of Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 21.7 north, longitude 64.9 west or about 240 miles or 385 kilometers north-northeast of San Juan Puerto Rico. Karen is moving toward the north near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph or 75 km/h, with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Karen is expected to remain over the northwest Atlantic Ocean during the next few days.

…LORENZO CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN…

At 11:00 am today, the center of Hurricane Lorenzo was located near latitude 14.1 north, longitude 35.1 west. Lorenzo is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph or 28 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday. A turn toward the northwest is expected late Thursday or Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph or 140 km/h, with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Lorenzo is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday.

This system is expected to remain over the central Atlantic Ocean during the next five days.

( 0 ) ( 0 )