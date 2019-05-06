Hundreds of shoppers to Saint Lucia from Dominica? Letter writer calls on authorities for proof

Share This On:

Pin +1 8 Shares

Dear Editor: Permit me space to shed some light — over darkness sought to blind some people — on reports that over 400 Dominicans arrived in my country by ferry today for a one-day shopping trip organised by Saint Lucia government officials.

According to reports, the Castries City authorities claimed that this initiative is in keeping with making Castries one of the best places to shop. Ooohhweee!

What are these guys talking about? How did they organise over 400 Dominicans to get them to shop in Saint Lucia? Did they round them up like cattle? Were they vetted? What process was used? How? How? How? Nothing was explained. How comes it is the first we are hearing about this initiative?

From my recollection, Dominicans coming here to shop is an every-day thing — and has been for many, many years. And not every Dominican on a ferry come here to shop. So now, the Castries authorities, or, er, the government is claiming ownership of ‘some initiative’?

People, Dominicans been coming in droves to shop or simply to visit family. Some stay, some go. It is not entirely for shopping. Not saying the ones on today’s ferry trip were not here entirely for shopping but not even ‘Ras Ipas’ was aware or saw anybody from Dominica in droves shopping.

I have a friend who arrived on today’s ferry and she knows nothing about being part of this special-400 batch. She came here with EC$120 and it was not to shop, nor were her other four friends, who coincidentally happened to be on the same ferry. They too, came to see friends and family and hopefully to be able to survive while here on some KFC.

Mr. Mayor and Mr. CC please stop trying to get attention. Not saying you’re lying but I can’t honestly support what you’re saying.

Provide us with more facts, show us documents (not fake ones, cooked up overnight) that clearly shows that this a new initiative and most importantly HOW IT WAS DONE! And indeed if it was done, who gave these folks money to shop and provide the 400 names!

Anyway my friend and I are off to Rodney Bay — oh, and not to shop — just to gossip on this piece of news.

— Staying Anonymous (for good reasons)

( 5 ) ( 3 )